Novartis third-quarter sales miss expectations

* Q3 core EPS $1.34, in line with Reuters poll
* Sales fall 2 pct to $13.807 bln vs $14.032 bln in poll
* Forex to have less impact on full-year sales
ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
posted worse-than-expected third quarter sales on
Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on its
top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and tough comparisons at
its Sandoz unit.
Third-quarter net sales fell 2 percent to $13.807 billion,
falling short of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of
$14.032 billion, while core earnings per share fell 6 percent to
$1.34, bang in line with consensus..
Like many rivals, Novartis is facing headwinds from a wave
of patent expiries sweeping through the global pharmaceutical
industry. Diovan went off patent in the United States on Sept.
21.
The drugmaker is banking on sales of its newest products,
such as multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya and breast cancer drug
Afinitor to offset declines in Diovan.
Novartis confirmed its outlook for 2012 and said the strong
dollar would shave approximately 3-4 percent off full-year sales
and 2-3 percent off operating profit. This is a slightly lower
hit than it forecast in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)