2012年 11月 5日 星期一

Novartis gets EU nod for kidney tumor drug Votubia

ZURICH Nov 5 Novartis said on Monday its drug Votubia had received approval from the European Commission for treating non-cancerous kidney tumors in patients with a rare genetic disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

This marks the first approval of a medical treatment in this patient population in Europe, Novartis said.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

