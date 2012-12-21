版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 14:26 BJT

BRIEF-EC approves Novartis drug exjade for iron overload

ZURICH Dec 21 Novartis AG : * Says European commission approves exjade for iron overload in thalassemia patients with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐