REFILE-Novartis muscle wasting drug gets "breakthrough" status

(Corrects day of the week to Tuesday from Thursday)
ZURICH Aug 20 Novartis said on
Tuesday U.S. regulators have granted breakthrough therapy status
for its investigational compound bimagrumab for the potential
treatment of patients with sporadic inclusion body myositis
(sIBM).
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) created the
"breakthrough therapy" designation earlier this year for
medicines deemed likely to demonstrate "substantial improvement"
over existing drugs.
sIBM is a rare yet potentially life-threatening
muscle-wasting condition. Patients suffering from the disease
can gradually lose the ability to walk. There are currently no
approved treatments, according to Novartis.
Bimagrumab was developed by Novartis in collaboration with
Morphosys. The drug works by stimulating muscle growth
by blocking from inhibitory molecules.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)