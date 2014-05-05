Novartis says Signifor LAR drug helps control acromegaly disease

ZURICH May 5 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Monday a final-stage trial of its Signifor LAR therapy
allowed for greater disease control in patients with the
endocrine disorder acromegaly than existing therapies.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary
gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the
enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial
features.
Worldwide regulatory filings for pasireotide LAR in
acromegaly are currently underway based on these results,
Novartis said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)