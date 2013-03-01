版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 14:34 BJT

EU approves Novartis drug for gout

ZURICH, March 1 The European Commission has approved Novartis' drug Ilaris for patients with an often painful form of inflammatory arthritis, the drugmaker said on Friday.

Novartis said the EU had approved the drug also known as ACZ885 for patients with acute gouty arthritis who could not tolerate other treatment options.

Ilaris, which blocks a protein called interleukin-1 beta that is thought to increase inflammation, is already sold for treating cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, a rare inflammatory disorder.

In 2011, U.S. health regulators rejected Ilaris for use in gout over concerns about side effects.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐