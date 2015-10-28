U.S. FDA warns Novartis on manufacturing violations at 2 India plants

MUMBAI Oct 28 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration warned Novartis AG last week after the
Swiss firm was found in violation of manufacturing practices
last year at two of its India drug-making plants, Novartis said.
The warning, issued to Novartis's generic drugs unit Sandoz
on Oct. 22, came after FDA officials inspected its Turbhe and
Kalwa sites in western India in August 2014.
The FDA expressed its concerns to the company last year, and
Novartis has been working on addressing them since, it said in a
statement disclosing its quarterly results on Tuesday.
Novartis did not specify details of the warning. The FDA
usually posts warning letters on its website a week after
issuing them. The letter to Novartis was not posted as of 1000
GMT on Wednesday.
"Sandoz will continue to work closely with the FDA to ensure
all observations are resolved to the agency's full
satisfaction," the company said, adding that no supply
disruptions were expected.
The FDA has banned more than 30 drug manufacturing plants in
India since 2013, as it ramps up inspections of foreign
facilities that supply to the United States. Several of India's
largest drugmakers have faced rebukes, hurting the reputation of
the industry, an important supplier of cheap generics.
More recently, foreign firms' India plants have also come
under the scanner. U.S. firm Mylan NV received a stern
warning from the FDA in August for faulty manufacturing
practices at three of its India drugmaking plants.
Novartis already stated in July that it would shutter the
Turbhe plant, where it made antibiotics and active
pharmaceutical ingredients, by December 2016, as part of plans
to optimize its global manufacturing network.
The Kalwa site has been remediated, Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez
told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.
