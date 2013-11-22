Novartis sweetens investors with $5 billion share buyback

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Nov 22 Swiss drugmaker Novartis offered a sweetener to investors on Friday by starting a $5 billion share buyback programme, but shied away from announcing any radical surgery to its structure.
The Basel-based pharmaceutical firm is carrying out a broad review of operations following the departure of veteran chairman and one-time CEO Daniel Vasella, and is considering options for its non-core assets that lack the scale to become world leaders.
In a statement on Friday before an investor day in London, Novartis said it would allocate capital to a strong and growing dividend, bolt on buys and a $5 billion share buyback to take place over two years.
Expectations had run high that Novartis might use Friday's event to reveal whether it plans to take the scalpel to further parts of its businesses. But the drugmaker gave no indication of its plans in the statement.
It said it would continue to cut costs to improve productivity by consolidating its research sites worldwide and expects to deliver roughly 3-4 percent in productivity gains per year through 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.