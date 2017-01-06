版本:
Novartis joins forces with Ionis on cardiovascular treatments

ZURICH Jan 6 Novartis has agreed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics Inc to license two experimental treatments that aim to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with high levels of lipoproteins, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The therapies called AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx have the potential to lower lipoproteins Lp(a) and ApoCIII by up to 90 percent, it said. Novartis has also entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ionis, it added without elaborating.

Novartis can exercise its options to license and commercialise the two products after they hit specified development milestones and before phase 3 trials for each programme begin. Novartis would then be responsible for worldwide development and commercialisation of both assets. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
