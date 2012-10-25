German regulator recalls some Novartis flu vaccines

FRANKFURT Oct 25 Germany's vaccination agency
said on Thursday that some anti-influenza vaccines produced by
Novartis should not be used and that the Swiss
drugmaker had agreed to recall them.
The Paul-Ehrlich Institute said some lots of flu vaccines
Begripal and Fluad would be recalled.
Italy on Wednesday banned the sale and use of anti-influenza
vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side
effects after small particles were found in some of the
injections, prompting authorities in Switzerland to also take
precautionary steps.
Germany's Paul-Ehrlich Institute said the recall was a
precautionary measure and that no small particles had been found
in the products in Germany.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)