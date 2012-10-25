版本:
German regulator recalls some Novartis flu vaccines

FRANKFURT Oct 25 Germany's vaccination agency said on Thursday that some anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis should not be used and that the Swiss drugmaker had agreed to recall them.

The Paul-Ehrlich Institute said some lots of flu vaccines Begripal and Fluad would be recalled.

Italy on Wednesday banned the sale and use of anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side effects after small particles were found in some of the injections, prompting authorities in Switzerland to also take precautionary steps.

Germany's Paul-Ehrlich Institute said the recall was a precautionary measure and that no small particles had been found in the products in Germany. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

