Novartis Japan says ordered to halt business March 5-19

TOKYO Feb 27 The Japanese unit of Novartis AG said on Friday it was ordered by Japan's health ministry to halt manufacturing and sales of non-OTC drugs from March 5 to 19.

The 15-day suspension came after the company last year was accused of manipulating data over its blood pressure drug Diovan and faced questions over its handling of clinical trial results for a leukaemia treatment.

Novartis said earlier this month that it had received a pre-notification from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare that its Japanese business faced suspension, but that it could manage the financial impact of such a sanction. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
