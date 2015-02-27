Novartis Japan says ordered to halt business March 5-19

TOKYO Feb 27 The Japanese unit of Novartis AG
said on Friday it was ordered by Japan's health
ministry to halt manufacturing and sales of non-OTC drugs from
March 5 to 19.
The 15-day suspension came after the company last year was
accused of manipulating data over its blood pressure drug Diovan
and faced questions over its handling of clinical trial results
for a leukaemia treatment.
Novartis said earlier this month that it had received a
pre-notification from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
that its Japanese business faced suspension, but that it could
manage the financial impact of such a sanction.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)