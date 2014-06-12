版本:
Tokyo prosecutors raid Novartis Japan unit over clinical data probe

TOKYO, June 12 Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday raided the Japanese unit of Novartis AG on suspicion of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker's best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, a local Novartis spokeswoman said.

The raid comes a day after prosecutors arrested a former employee at Novartis Pharma K.K., the unlisted Japanese subsidiary, in the same case of suspected violation of laws that prohibit exaggerated advertising.

The spokeswoman repeated the company's statement a day earlier that Novartis took the matter seriously and that it would continue to cooperate with the investigating authorities. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
