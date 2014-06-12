Tokyo prosecutors raid Novartis Japan unit over clinical data probe

TOKYO, June 12 Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday
raided the Japanese unit of Novartis AG on suspicion
of manipulating data to promote the Swiss drugmaker's
best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan, a local Novartis
spokeswoman said.
The raid comes a day after prosecutors arrested a former
employee at Novartis Pharma K.K., the unlisted Japanese
subsidiary, in the same case of suspected violation of laws that
prohibit exaggerated advertising.
The spokeswoman repeated the company's statement a day
earlier that Novartis took the matter seriously and that it
would continue to cooperate with the investigating authorities.
