版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 15:50 BJT

Japan ministry tells Novartis to improve practices over leukaemia drug -Jiji

TOKYO, July 31 The Japanese unit of Novartis AG was told by the health ministry to improve its business practices for not reporting side-effects of a leukaemia drug, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued the order to Novartis Pharma KK, the Swiss drugmaker's wholly owned local subsidiary, Jiji reported.

Earlier in July, Tokyo prosecutors said they would charge the unit and a former employee in connection with allegations of data manipulation to promote its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐