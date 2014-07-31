Japan ministry tells Novartis to improve practices over leukaemia drug -Jiji

BRIEF-AMS reports Q1 revenues at 149.3 mln euros
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin around break-even
TOKYO, July 31 The Japanese unit of Novartis AG was told by the health ministry to improve its business practices for not reporting side-effects of a leukaemia drug, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued the order to Novartis Pharma KK, the Swiss drugmaker's wholly owned local subsidiary, Jiji reported.
Earlier in July, Tokyo prosecutors said they would charge the unit and a former employee in connection with allegations of data manipulation to promote its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement