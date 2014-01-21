UPDATE 1-Novartis to shuffle jobs to support product launches

* To cut up to 500 jobs in pharmaceuticals division
* Will create new roles in oncology, OTC, Sandoz
* Swiss headcount should remain stable at 15,000
(Adds details)
ZURICH, Jan 21 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
plans to reorganise parts of its domestic workforce,
cutting up to 500 jobs in its pharmaceutical division to free
resources for new roles to support the product launches, the
company said on Tuesday.
The redeployment comes as new chairman Joerg Reinhardt casts
a fresh eye over the company's operations as part of a portfolio
review.
The Basel-based company said the changes should lead to an
equal number of jobs being cut and created in Switzerland this
year. It expects its overall headcount in the country to remain
stable at about 15,000 people.
Patent expiries on top-selling products and a growing
squeeze on medicine prices by cash-strapped governments has
prompted global drugmakers to cut tens of thousands of jobs in
recent years.
Novartis said the reshuffle should help to support the
launch of new products this year, including branded and generic
respiratory drugs and treatments for heart disease, lung cancer
and skin disease.
The company hopes to win approval this year for its heart
failure drug serelaxin and secukinumab, a treatment for moderate
to severe plaque psoriasis, among others.
As part of the reorganisation, the axe will fall on its
pharmaceutical division, where Novartis plans to cut up to 500
jobs. Most will be in support functions at its headquarters as
well as operational roles in development.
At the same time, it plans to add several hundred positions
in areas including oncology development, over-the-counter
manufacturing and supply chain management at its generics unit
Sandoz.
It said the reorganisation would not affect its active
clinical trial programmes in Switzerland.
Last November Novartis announced plans to close sites in
England and Austria and said it would cut about 500 jobs at its
research operations.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)