2017年 6月 23日

Novartis breast cancer drug Kisqali wins European panel nod

ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast cancer.

The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) backed Kisqali in combination with hormone therapy as a first-line treatment for hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Kisqali got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's blessing in March. This latest CHMP opinion sets the stage for likely European Commission approval in the next few months. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
