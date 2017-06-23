UPDATE 1-Novartis breast cancer drug Kisqali wins European panel backing

(Adds details and background, share price)
By John Miller
ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency
(EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's
Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge
rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast
cancer.
The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) backed Kisqali in combination with hormone therapy as a
first-line treatment for hormone receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative locally advanced or
metastatic breast cancer.
Kisqali got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's blessing
in March. This latest CHMP opinion sets the stage for likely
European Commission approval this year.
Friday's announcement, while expected, underscores
Novartis's push to strengthen an oncology portfolio hurt last
year by the patent expiration on blood cancer drug Glivec,
exposing what was once its top-selling medicine to growing
generic competition.
The recommendation is also the latest in a wave of upbeat
news on the Basel-based drugmaker whose CEO, Joe Jimenez, has
pledged to restore growth in 2018.
In recent weeks, Novartis has released positive data on
cancer cell therapy CTL019, its eye drug RTH258 and Thursday's
surprise announcement that anti-inflammatory canakinumab
benefited heart attack survivors.
Novartis also won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month
that will speed its biosimilar copies of other name-brand drugs
to market.
Novartis considers Kisqali to be among a dozen new medicines
with blockbuster potential. Analysts see global annual sales
reaching $1.5 billion by 2022, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Its shares fell about 0.9 percent by midday after hitting a
17-month high on Thursday.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ibrance, on the market since winning accelerated approval
from the FDA in 2015 and European approval last November, hit
about $2.1 billion in sales in 2016.
Novartis has priced Kisqali competitively with Ibrance in
the United States and is offering co-packaging with hormone
therapy letrozole, which it also sells, to kick-start sales.
Ibrance and Kisqali block enzymes known as cyclin-dependent
kinases 4 and 6. They are designed for use in combination with
existing drugs in women whose tumours grow in response to
oestrogen and whose cancer is not caused by the HER2 protein.
Still, some analysts have expressed concern that additional
patient monitoring required by the FDA on concern over heart and
liver problems linked to Kisqali could dent uptake.
