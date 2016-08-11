Novartis says South Korea employees gave kickbacks, confirms indictment

* Six current or former employees indicted
* Novartis says meetings with doctors violated its policies
* Swiss drugmaker has faced numerous probe around world
By John Miller
ZURICH, Aug 11 Novartis employees in
South Korea gave kickbacks to doctors including paying for their
travel abroad, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday as it faces
scrutiny over illegal practices to boost sales.
The Basel-based company confirmed media reports that six
current or former employees had been indicted by the Seoul
Western District Prosecutors' Office. It declined to comment on
whether this might trigger a sales ban in the country, as
reported by the Financial Times.
Novartis said some of its Korean staff had held meetings
with doctors that violated its policies and were "inconsistent
with our culture and the expectations society has for us".
"Some associates supported travel to overseas congresses for
some healthcare practitioners in a way that did not fully comply
with self-regulation standards," it added in a statement.
Despite acknowledging wrongdoing, Novartis said it rejected
"the implication that the alleged conduct was sanctioned by the
most senior management of Novartis Korea".
The Yonhap news agency reported on the indictment on
Thursday, citing industry sources that indicated a total of 23
people, including publishers of medical publications and
doctors, had been indicted.
Seoul prosecutors could not be reached by Reuters for
comment after office hours.
Novartis has faced numerous probes across the globe where
authorities or whistleblowers accuse it of bribing doctors to
boost sales of pharmaceuticals products.
Its offices in South Korea were visited by local authorities
in February in relation to suspected bribery.
In March, it agreed to pay more than $25 million to the U.S.
government to settle civil charges that it bribed healthcare
professionals in China.
Last year, it paid $390 million to settle U.S. charges that
it paid specialty pharmacies illegal kickbacks.
Novartis is fighting a separate U.S. Justice Department
prosecution that alleges it long lavished speaking fees and
"opulent" meals, including a nearly $10,000 dinner for three, to
get doctors to prescribe its drugs. [reut.rs/1VHLpYz]
In April, Turkish prosecutors launched an investigation into
bribery allegations, although Novartis said accusations were
unfounded.
Chief Executive Officer Joe Jimenez said this year that
legal scrutiny over kickbacks largely relates to "legacy issues"
stemming from what he called Novartis's historic
"results-oriented" culture. Jimenez said he has since
implemented measures to halt inappropriate behavior.
On Thursday, Novartis said it launched its own internal
investigation immediately after being alerted to the Korean
shortcomings. It has begun remediation measures and will
discipline employees who broke rules, the company said.
"Novartis does not tolerate misconduct," it said. "We will
continue to invest significant efforts to fully embed a culture
of compliance throughout our Korean organisation."
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Ben Hirschler and Adrian
Croft)