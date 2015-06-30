U.S. seeks up to $3.35 billion in Novartis kickback lawsuit

| NEW YORK, June 30
NEW YORK, June 30 The United States says
Novartis AG should pay as much as $3.35 billion in
damages and civil fines because the Swiss drugmaker used
kickbacks to boost sales of two drugs covered by Medicare and
Medicaid.
In papers filed Monday night in Manhattan federal court, the
government said it deserves that sum under the federal False
Claims Act over alleged improper reimbursements for Exjade, used
by patients who receive blood transfusions, and Myfortic, for
patients with kidney transplants.
The government is seeking up to $1.52 billion in damages,
representing triple the sums allegedly reimbursed and tainted by
kickbacks between 2004 and 2013.
It also wants as much as $1.83 billion in fines, equal to
$5,500 to $11,000 for each of the 166,031 allegedly false claims
submitted for reimbursement.
Novartis "continues to dispute the allegations and is
continuing to defend itself in this litigation," company
spokeswoman Julie Masow said. "We look forward to a full
presentation of all of the evidence during the trial."
The company has offices in East Hanover, New Jersey.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin on November 2 and could
last several weeks, court papers show. The government often
settles False Claims Act cases before trial.
Novartis is being sued by the federal government, 11
intervening U.S. states, and David Kester, a whistleblower and
former Novartis respiratory account manager acting on behalf of
17 other states.
The lawsuit accuses Novartis of paying kickbacks, in the
form of rebates, to three specialty pharmacies to induce them to
recommend refills of Exjade, which is intended to reduce iron
levels in patients.
It also accuses the drugmaker of offering similar rebates to
five other pharmacies to induce them to recommend Myfortic, an
immunosuppressant, over rival drugs including Roche Holding AG's
CellCept and generic equivalents.
The intervening states also alleged state law claims with
respect to Exjade.
The case is U.S. v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-08196.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Nate
Raymond; Editing by Dan Grebler)