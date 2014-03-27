Novartis says lung cancer patients respond to drug in study

ZURICH, March 27 Novartis said late on
Wednesday that a majority of patients given a development drug
against non-small cell lung cancer had responded to the
treatment, according to study results published in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
The Basel-based drugmaker's LDK378 has been declared a
"breakthrough therapy", a designation created by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration in 2012 to help speed drugs to market
that treat serious or life-threatening conditions and are deemed
likely to work better than existing treatments.
Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung
cancer, and sufferers tend to be non-smokers and younger than
other lung cancer patients.
Patients survived for an average of seven months after
taking LDK378, and 58 percent of those treated with the drug
responded, Novartis said. Novartis is currently conducting Phase
II and Phase III trials of the treatment.
The company, which said in January that it had filed for
regulatory approval of the drug, said the data formed the basis
for its submission.
Novartis, which considers the treatment among the most
promising in its pipeline, is facing a "patent cliff" - where a
number of best-selling drugs lose market exclusivity.
The company is pinning its hopes on what it hopes will be
'blockbuster' treatments for cancer, heart failure and lung
disease.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Kevin Liffey)