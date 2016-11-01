UPDATE 1-Novartis breast cancer drug gets FDA fast track, takes on Pfizer

(Adds details, quote from cancer unit head)
ZURICH Nov 1 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration gave fast-track review status to Novartis's
medication ribociclib in first-line treatment of
postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer as the Swiss
company seeks to challenge Pfizer's Ibrance drug.
Ribociclib, or LEE011, was also accepted by the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) for review in use with letrozole in the
same patient population, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The U.S. priority review of LEE011 is based on data
presented last month at a cancer conference. It showed patients
with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor
receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast
cancer who took ribociclib with letrozole were 44 percent less
likely to see their disease progress or to die versus those on
letrozole alone.
Novartis looks set to be second to market in this disease
category behind Pfizer, whose $10,000-per-month Ibrance drug is
forecast by analysts to hit about $2.1 billion in sales in 2016.
"Priority Review allows a shorter review period compared
with FDA standard review in the U.S., helping us to potentially
bring LEE011 plus letrozole to patients more quickly," said
Bruno Strigini, the head of Novartis's oncology business, in the
statement.
Eli Lilly's abemaciclib is trailing in this race for
new options to fight what is the most common form of breast
cancer, after an independent panel in August had found the U.S.
company's investigational medicine failed in combination with
another drug to meet its interim effectiveness goal.
Lilly is continuing its trial.
(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)