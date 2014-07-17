UPDATE 1-Novartis, BWK sell stakes in patch maker LTS Lohmann

* Novartis, BWK sell their stakes in LTS to Dietmar Hopp
* Hopp's stake to rise to 96 pct
* Novartis expects $400 mln gain
(Adds Novartis sales gain, details)
FRANKFURT, July 17 Switzerland's Novartis
and German investment company BWK are selling their
stakes in medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann to fellow
shareholder Dietmar Hopp, having failed to find a third-party
buyer for the business.
The owners of LTS have been seeking a buyer for the company,
which competes with unlisted AMW GmbH, Beiersdorf's
Tesa Labtec unit, Acino, and U.S. conglomerate 3M
, but could not agree a price with potential buyers.
German billionaire Hopp, known mostly for being the
co-founder of business software maker SAP, had been
the most insistent on price, people familiar with the
negotiations said at the time.
Under the agreement, Hopp will increase his holding in LTS
via investment firm Dievini Hopp BioTech to 96 percent from
about 30 percent.
Novartis said on Thursday it expected an after-tax gain of
about $400 million from the sale of its 43 percent stake in LTS
when the deal closes later this year. BWK, with a 24 percent
holding in LTS, did not disclose financial details.
LTS generates more than 300 million euros ($406 million) in
annual sales from nicotine and other medical patches to treat
conditions including Parkinson's disease and Restless Legs
Syndrome.
Sources told Reuters in March that Germany's Evonik
Industries AG had dropped out of talks to buy LTS,
sending the sellers back to square one in their search for a
buyer.
The sellers had also hoped to rekindle the interest of
private equity groups Wendel SA of France and Sweden's
Nordic Capital, which had offered to buy LTS for about 1.2
billion euros but were kicked out of the race as LTS's owners
hoped for a higher offer from Evonik.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins and Tom
Pfeiffer)