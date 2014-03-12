Evonik exits race for skin patch maker LTS Lohmann - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 12 German chemicals
group Evonik has dropped out of the race for German
medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann in a surprise twist in a
turbulent sales auction, two people familiar with the deal said
on Wednesday.
After showing initial interest in LTS Lohmann, Evonik had
bowed out of the auction a few months ago, only to be asked back
to the negotiating table before the Christmas holidays.
Evonik now decided not to pursue its exclusive talks with
LTS Lohmann's owners - Swiss drugmaker Novartis,
German billionaire Dietmar Hopp and German investment company
BWK - any longer as the parties' views on valuation proved to be
too far apart, the people said.
Evonik and BWK declined to comment. Hopp's investment
company and Novartis were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)