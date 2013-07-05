EU approves Novartis eye drug for new use

ZURICH, July 5 Swiss drugmaker Novartis'
eye drug Lucentis has been approved as a treatment for
a further condition related to worsening eyesight by the
European Union, adding to three other conditions for which it is
already approved.
The Basel-based drugmaker said the European Commission had
granted approval for Lucentis to treat patients with visual
impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) secondary
to pathologic myopia.
Lucentis, which was first launched in 2006, is an important
product for Novartis and had sales of $2.4 billion in 2012.
The drug is already approved in the EU to treat wet
age-related macular degeneration, visual impairment due to
diabetic macular edema, and visual impairment due to macular
edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion.
