版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 16:18 BJT

CORRECTED-Novartis lung drug not inferior to GSK's Seretide, study shows

(Removes paragraph on QVA149, which refers to Ultibro Breezhaler not Onbrez Breezhaler)

ZURICH, April 25 Patients taking Novartis' inhaled medicine Onbrez Breezhaler for chronic lung disease had benefits similar to those taking GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, citing a late stage study.

The Phase IV study in patients with moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found Novartis' once-daily drug showed similar benefits in reducing shortness of breath as GSK's Seretide, which must be taken twice daily.

Around 210 million people worldwide suffer from COPD, a disease that causes breathing trouble and chronic coughing, and is sometimes fatal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Baird)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐