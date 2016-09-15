Novartis says 'never say never' to Alcon disposal

| ZURICH, Sept 15
ZURICH, Sept 15 Novartis cannot rule
out selling its Alcon eye care and surgery equipment division,
its chief lawyer said on Thursday, helping fan speculation the
Swiss drug company could offload a business that has been
struggling to revitalise sales.
General Counsel Felix Ehrat told a mergers and acquisitions
conference in Zurich that Alcon's position as a leading surgical
instruments maker fits Novartis's overall strategy of focusing
on divisions which are among the largest players in their
respective sectors.
However, pressed on whether Novartis would rule out the
prospect of an Alcon sale, Ehrat said at the conference
organised by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that such a
pledge "wouldn't be clever".
"Never say never," he added.
Early this year Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez
replaced Alcon's chief executive following successive quarters
of falling sales, attributing the poor performance to a lack of
innovative new products and waning customer focus.
The division's new boss Michael Ball is concentrating on
top-line growth at the expense of profitability as he seeks to
reinvigorate sales by year's end.
But Alcon's poor performance and status as a device maker
following the move this year of its ophthalmic drugs business
into Novartis's main pharmaceuticals division, has fuelled talk
it is on the disposal block, especially if Ball's turnaround
effort fails.
"Alcon will either be fixed or sold," David Evans, an
analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, wrote in a recent note to
investors.
Sales have been in decline since 2014 at Alcon, which the
Swiss drugmaker gradually bought up from food maker Nestle in a
series of deals totalling $51 billion, with the final portion
acquired at the end of 2015.
Last year sales at Alcon fell 9 percent to $9.8 billion,
including $3.8 billion from the drugs business which has since
been moved out of the division.
Novartis had sought to integrate the unit and its
U.S.-centric culture - Alcon is based in Fort Worth, Texas -
into the rest of the company, Ehrat said on Thursday, but a
business model vastly different from the patent-protected world
of drugs may have hampered the effort.
"As the current, temporary difficulties may illustrate, not
everything worked optimally," Ehrat said. "I wouldn't say that's
a result of failed integration, rather the result of a not 100
percent successful integration."
