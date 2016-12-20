版本:
Novartis says reaches agreement to buy Texas-based Encore Vision

ZURICH Dec 20 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy Fort Worth, Texas-based Encore Vision, which is focused on developing a novel treatment in presbyopia, or far-sightedness.

"There is a large need for innovative, effective and safe treatment options for people with presbyopia, and there is currently no disease-modifying treatment available at all," Vasant Narasimhan, Novartis' global head, drug development and chief medical officer said in a statement.

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed, Basel-based Novartis said.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

