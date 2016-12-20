Novartis says reaches agreement to buy Texas-based Encore Vision

ZURICH Dec 20 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Tuesday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy
Fort Worth, Texas-based Encore Vision, which is focused on
developing a novel treatment in presbyopia, or far-sightedness.
"There is a large need for innovative, effective and safe
treatment options for people with presbyopia, and there is
currently no disease-modifying treatment available at all,"
Vasant Narasimhan, Novartis' global head, drug development and
chief medical officer said in a statement.
Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed,
Basel-based Novartis said.
