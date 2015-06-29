UPDATE 1-Novartis buys pain drug firm Spinifex for $200 mln upfront

(Adds details on pain drug, background on both companies)
BASEL, Switzerland, June 29 Swiss drugmaker
Novartis AG boosted its presence in pain management on
Monday by agreeing to buy U.S.-Australian biotech firm Spinifex
Pharmaceuticals, the companies said in separate statements on
Monday.
Spinifex said Novartis was paying $200 million upfront and
Spinifex shareholders could get further payments based on
clinical development and regulatory milestones. The transaction
is expected to close in the second half of this year, pending
regulatory approval.
The deal gives Novartis access to Spinifex's experimental
neuropathic pain drug EMA401, which showed positive mid-stage
Phase II clinical trial results in the treating post-herpetic
neuralgia (PHN), a painful condition some people get after
shingles.
Importantly, the results published in The Lancet medical
journal last year showed no central nervous system side effects
or any serious adverse events.
Chronic neuropathic pain, caused by nerve problems, is a
relatively common condition, afflicting up to 7-8 percent of the
adult population, but current treatment options are limited and
can be problematic.
Because EMA401 acts outside the blood-brain barrier it can
avoid common side effects such as dizziness or confusion seen
with painkillers affecting the central nervous system.
Novartis plans to continue the development of EMA401 and
intends to start Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with PHN
or another condition called painful diabetic neuropathy, which
is caused by diabetes.
"Neuropathic pain is a chronic and debilitating condition
with high unmet need. EMA401 could provide a novel,
differentiated treatment approach," said David Epstein, head of
Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
The acquisition is small by the standards of Novartis but it
highlights the Swiss group's drive to expand its pipeline of new
medicines at a time of growing investor confidence in the
potential of new medicines across the drugs sector.
The Basel-based drugmaker is in a strong position relative
to its peers thanks to recent advances with new drugs, including
the widely anticipated heart failure medicine LCZ696 and a
recently launched psoriasis injection called Cosentyx.
These should buffer it from cheaper copycat competition to
older drugs.
Established in 2005 and based in Stamford, Connecticut and
Melbourne, Australia, Spinifex is backed by venture capital
groups including Novo A/S, Canaan Partners, GBS Venture
Partners, Brandon Capital Partners, Uniseed and the University
of Queensland.
Deutsche Bank advised Spinifex on the sale.
(Reporting by Ben Hirchler and Michael Shields; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter)