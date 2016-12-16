Novartis says buys Ziarco Group to expand skin care portfolio

ZURICH Dec 16 Novartis is buying
privately held drugmaker Ziarco Group for an undisclosed sum to
gain access to its investigational eczema medicine, the Swiss
pharmaceutical giant said on Friday.
The acquisition adds UK-based Ziarco's once-daily oral H4
receptor antagonist, ZPL389, that is being developed for the
chronic, itchy inflammatory skin condition to Novartis's
existing portfolio of approved and investigational
dermatological drugs.
"There is an unmet need for innovative, effective and safe
oral treatment options for people living with eczema," Vasant
Narasimhan, Novartis's head of drug development and chief
medical officer, said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Miller)