UPDATE 1-Novartis says 3 executives to leave after GSK, Lilly deals

ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
said three members of its executive committee would
leave the company following the completion of transactions with
GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly to divest three
units.
Novartis agreed on a series of deals worth over $25 billion
in April, which include hiving off three smaller units - animal
health, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and vaccines. It said these
divisions lacked the global scale to compete in what it
described as a "brutal" new world of healthcare spending.
As part of the overhaul, Novartis is selling its animal
health business to Eli Lilly for $5.4 billion and its
vaccines excluding flu to GSK for $7.1 billion. It will also
form a joint venture with GSK for its OTC unit.
Last week, EU antitrust regulators approved Lilly's purchase
of the animal health division.
On Wednesday, Novartis said the head of that unit George
Gunn, who will reach retirement age next July, will leave the
executive committee once the deal is concluded in the first
quarter of next year.
Brian McNamara, who currently heads Novartis' OTC division,
will move to GSK and become head of Americas and Europe for the
consumer health business on completion of the GSK deal, while
Andrin Oswald, division head of Novartis Vaccines, will leave
the company.
Novartis expects its transaction with GSK to close in the
first half of next year.
