Novartis development head quits for Gates charity

ZURICH, Sept 13 Novartis is losing its respected head of global development Trevor Mundel to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, creating a temporary gap at the top of its new-drugs machine.

Novartis said on Tuesday a successor for Mundel, who will stay with the Swiss drugmaker until December 1, would be named shortly.

Mundel, 51, is to replace another one-time pharmaceutical executive, GlaxoSmithKline's former research head Tachi Yamada, as executive director for global health at the charity established by Microsoft founder and chairman Bill Gates.

The foundation is the world's largest private philanthropy and one of the biggest funders of health programmes in developing countries.

Mundel trained as a medical doctor in South Africa and studied neurology at the University of Chicago Hospitals. He also studied maths, logic and philosophy at the University of Oxford.

Since joining Novartis in 2003, Mundel has contributed to developing a series of new medicines that have given the Swiss company a reputation for having one of the industry's strongest pipelines of new drugs.

The most significant recent new launch was last year's introduction of Gilenya, the first oral treatment for tackling multiple sclerosis. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Katie Reid)