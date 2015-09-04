Novartis wins EU approval for multiple myeloma drug Farydak

ZURICH, Sept 4 Novartis AG said on
Friday it received European Union approval for Farydak, a
treatment for multiple myeloma that the company said gives new
options for adult patients whose disease has progressed
following standard therapy.
Novartis received similar approval for Farydak from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration in February for treating multiple
myeloma, a form of blood cancer that arises from plasma cells
found in bone marrow.
Analysts at Bank Vontobel wrote that they estimate global
peak annual sales at $250 million.
The EU approval is for use of Farydak capsules in
combination with bortezomib, sold by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s
oncology unit as Velcade, and the anti-inflammatory
steroid dexamethasone.
The Basle-based company said Farydak represents the first
therapy for multiple myeloma that inhibits the activity of
certain enzymes, potentially slowing over-development of plasma
cells. This can crowd out other healthy blood cells from bone
marrow, leading to anaemia or bone and kidney problems.
The disease affects about 84,000 people in Europe. About
21,700 Americans are diagnosed with multiple myeloma, with
nearly 11,000 dying from the disease annually.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)