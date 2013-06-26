Novartis skin drug helps patients with chronic hives

ZURICH, June 26 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said its drug omalizumab significantly improved itch
in patients with a severe form of hives, according to a
late-stage study.
The second of three late-stage studies found that more than
one third of patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)
who were treated with the drug were completely itch and
hive-free after 12 weeks compared to 5 percent of patients on
placebo.
Omalizumab, which is also known as Xolair, is already
approved for treating severe asthma. Novartis said it was on
track to submit omalizumab for regulatory approval in patients
with CSU later this year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)