Novartis to pay $390 mln in U.S. settlement over pharmacy kickbacks

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Corp will pay $390 million to resolve U.S. charges
alleging it paid specialty pharmacies illegal kickbacks in
exchange for inducing patients to refill certain medications,
according to a court filing on Friday.
The settlement between the company, the federal government
and more than 40 states centers on payments that the drug
manufacturer paid between 2007 and 2012 to certain specialty
pharmacies to entice them to recommend some of the company's
prescription drugs to Medicaid and Medicare patients.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)