Novartis recalls some cough and cold syrup in UK due to defect

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Dec 13 Novartis said on Friday it was recalling some batches of its Tixylix liquid cough and cold medicines for children because of a potential manufacturing defect that could result in small pieces of plastic being found in the bottles.
Although no plastic has been discovered so far and the risk is "very low", the drugmaker said it was recalling certain batches from consumers, retail customers and wholesalers.
The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and only affects Britain.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.