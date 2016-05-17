Novartis splits drugs business into two, pharma chief to leave

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints co-heads of global leveraged finance
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
ZURICH May 17 Novartis is splitting its pharmaceuticals division into two business units, one focused on cancer medicines and the second on other drugs, it said on Tuesday.
It also said David Epstein, division head and chief executive of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will leave the company to "explore new challenges". He took over the pharmaceuticals division in 2010, the company said in a statement.
Epstein will be replaced by two people. Paul Hudson, currently AstraZeneca's North America head, will run the pharmaceuticals business, and Bruno Strigini, head of Novartis Oncology, will lead the newly created oncology business unit.
"The new structure reflects the importance of oncology to Novartis following the successful integration of the oncology assets acquired from GlaxoSmithKline," Novartis said. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Susan Thomas)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed private antitrust lawsuits brought by investors including big U.S. cities accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the pivotal Libor benchmark interest rate to move forward.
* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014