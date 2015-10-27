Novartis CEO hopes measures to boost Alcon won't take years

ZURICH Oct 27 Novartis Chief
Executive Officer Joe Jimenez hopes measures to boost the
company's slumping Alcon eye-care business won't take years, he
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Alcon dragged down the Swiss drugmaker's results for a
second quarter in a row as it struggled with generic
competition, lagging sales of surgical equipment and a lack of
innovation, Jimenez said. A revamp program will be announced in
January.
"Fundamentally, it's a good business but it's suffering from
some intense competition as well as we have not been as
innovative on Alcon as we should be," he said in an interview.
"The plan that we are going to unveil in January for returning
to growth will play heavily on the innovation front."
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)