Novartis confirms 2015 guidance after Q1 profit beat

ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
on Thursday maintained its 2015 guidance as it posted
first-quarter core net income that beat expectations.
The group reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in
first-quarter net sales in continuing operations to $11.9
billion, while sales rose 3 percent at constant currencies.
Total group net sales were $12.5 billion.
Novartis generated net income in continuing operations of
$3.2 billion, down 4 percent in dollar terms on the same period
last year but up 8 percent at constant currencies. Total group
net income was $3.1 billion.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast total group net
sales of $12.6 billion and group core net income of $2.9
billion.
"We are on track to deliver our full-year guidance," Chief
Executive Joseph Jimenez said in a statement.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)