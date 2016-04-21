版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 13:10 BJT

Novartis Q1 core net income falls 13 pct

ZURICH, April 21 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said first-quarter core net income fell 13 percent as it continues to suffer from patent expiries, a struggling eyecare business and lackluster sales of its new heart medicine.

Core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.79 billion, compared to the $2.76 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Sales fell to $11.6 billion, compared to the poll average of $11.8 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐