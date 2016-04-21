Novartis Q1 core net income falls 13 pct

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 21 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said first-quarter core net income fell 13 percent as it continues to suffer from patent expiries, a struggling eyecare business and lackluster sales of its new heart medicine.
Core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.79 billion, compared to the $2.76 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Sales fell to $11.6 billion, compared to the poll average of $11.8 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december