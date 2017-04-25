Novartis Q1 profit slips as spending on Alcon, Entresto continue

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis's first-quarter core net income fell 4 percent, it said on Tuesday, as the Swiss drugmaker's spending to kick start sales at its eyecare unit Alcon and for its heart failure drug Entresto weighed again on earnings.
Core net income fell to $2.69 billion, Novartis said, beating the $2.67 billion average forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Sales fell 1 percent to $11.54 billion, compared to the $11.6 billion average estimate in the poll.
The company confirmed its 2017 outlook, with core operating income expected to be broadly in line with last year or to decline at a low-single-digit rate. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).