Novartis confirms 2014 outlook, sees generic Diovan launch in Q2

BASEL Jan 29 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
confirmed its forecasts for 2014 sales growth in the mid single
digits, signalling it expects delayed generic competition to its
once best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan to kick in in the
second quarter.
Novartis lost its patent rights for Diovan in the United
States at the end of 2012, but has been spared some of the pain
from cheaper, copycat drugs since Ranbaxy Laboratories
faced regulatory delays for its generic version.
Excluding the impact of the delay to generic competition,
the Basel-based group on Thursday guided investors to expect low
to mid-single digit sales growth in 2014, while core earnings
should grow ahead of sales.
It expects generic competition to knock as much as $3
billion off sales this year, compared to the $2.2 billion impact
in 2013.
Novartis net sales rose 2 percent in the fourth quarter to
$15.08 billion, compared to the average analyst forecast for
$15.09 billion in a Reuters poll. Core earnings per share fell 3
percent to $1.20, compared to the $1.28 mean estimate.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)