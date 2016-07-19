UPDATE 2-Novartis warns 2016 profit may fall on higher heart drug spending

* $200 mln extra investment in Entresto marketing in H2
* Q2 net income $2.93 bln vs $2.83 bln consensus
By Michael Shields
ZURICH, July 19 Novartis warned on
Tuesday its profit may decline this year as it ramps up
marketing spending on new heart failure drug Entresto following
a disappointing start for the medicine.
Combined with falling sales of leukaemia treatment Gleevec,
core operating income will be "broadly in line with the prior
year or decline low-single digit" at constant currencies, it
said. It had previously said profit would be roughly the same.
The world's biggest prescription drugmaker, which reported
slightly better than expected second-quarter profit, is banking
on new drugs such as Entresto and Cosentyx for psoriasis to
offset generic competition to Gleevec.
Entresto is seen as potentially a huge product, with annual
sales of $5 billion or more, but has struggled to gain traction
in the all-important U.S. market since its launch last summer,
although it is doing better in Europe.
Entresto sales in the second quarter were $32 million, while
Cosentyx brought in $260 million. The Swiss company reiterated
its forecast that Entresto would generate around $200 million in
sales in the whole of 2016.
Prospects for Entresto were boosted in May when new medical
guidelines on the treatment of heart failure strongly endorsed
it.
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told reporters Novartis needed
to capitalise on this by spending $200 million more to market
the drug in the second half.
Industry analysts said the decision to ramp up spending on
sales representatives made sense, even with the downgrade to
2016 profit, but it suggested past planning shortfalls.
"We see this as a necessary spend and one that should have
been made earlier," said Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race.
"We expect a mix of investor reactions to this downgrade,
some positive but also some highlighting management planning
failures given many investors have been telling them to increase
Entresto investment since 2015."
Novartis is also struggling with a weak performance by its
Alcon eyecare business, although Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson
said there were signs of sales turnaround here.
Second-quarter core net income, which excludes some items,
fell to $2.93 billion, compared with the $2.83 billion average
of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.
Core operating income fell 4 percent at constant currencies
to $3.33 billion, also ahead of market expectations, while sales
came in at $12.47 billion, down a reported 2 percent and flat at
constant currencies compared with the poll average of $12.19
billion.
The shares were broadly unchanged in early trading.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler and John Revill; Editing
by Mark Potter)