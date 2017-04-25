UPDATE 3-Novartis sets sights on return to growth in 2018

* Q1 core net profit ahead of Reuters poll estimate
* CEO sees growth phase starting in 2018
* Advances MS drug BAF312 filing date to 2018 from 2019
(Adds $200 mln hit from drug trial failure, closing share
price)
By John Miller
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis reported
better-than-expected first-quarter profits on Tuesday with Chief
Executive Joe Jimenez saying he remained confident the Swiss
drugmaker would return to growth in 2018 as spending to promote
new drugs pays off.
First-quarter core net income fell 4 percent to $2.69
billion, ahead of the average forecast of $2.67 billion by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
In constant currencies the drop was 1 percent as earnings
got a boost from the stakes it owns in rival Roche and a
joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline.
Jimenez is now counting on psoriasis treatment Cosentyx,
chronic heart failure drug Entresto and newly approved breast
cancer drug Kisqali to help counteract generics eating into
sales of its once top-selling blood cancer drug Gleevec.
"We're investing heavily in the growth drivers," Jimenez
said on a call with reporters.
"Particularly in the fourth quarter, we start to lap the
heavy investment we were making in Entresto and Cosentyx, so the
comparables become a bit easier."
Novartis took a $200 million hit in the first quarter to
discontinue development of its one-time blockbuster hopeful
serelaxin following a trial failure in patients suffering from
acute heart failure.
Entresto sales quadrupled to $84 million, while Cosentyx's
revenue more than doubled to $410 million, despite increasing
competition from Eli Lilly's Taltz.
Meanwhile, Gleevec's sales fell by a third to $544 million,
largely in line with expectations.
"This was a solid start to the year," Berenberg analyst
Alistair Campbell said in a note. "We're encouraged by the
performance of Entresto."
Novartis's shares closed 2.16 percent higher at 75.70 Swiss
francs in Zurich.
First-quarter sales fell 1 percent to $11.54 billion, just
short of the average of analysts' forecasts of $11.6 billion.
Novartis reaffirmed its full-year forecast for flat sales,
with core operating income in line with or slightly down from
last year.
While Novartis is still keeping an eye out for bolt-on
targets worth $2-5 billion, Jimenez said rising prices for
takeovers have prompted him to also seek smaller deals such as
its agreement to buy Ziarco Group in late 2016.
ALCON RECOVERY
Investments by Novartis in its struggling Alcon eye care
business also appeared to be bearing fruit, with first-quarter
sales in constant currencies rising 1 percent to $1.4 billion.
While surgical equipment sales have yet to resume growth,
products including Alcon's contact lenses and solutions made up
the difference.
"The Alcon growth plan is on track," wrote David Evans, an
analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. "That should reassure the markets."
Jimenez said a strategic review of Alcon, begun in January
with a possible spin-off in prospect, was on track with an
update scheduled for late 2017.
In one pipeline change, Novartis advanced its planned date
for seeking regulatory approval for its investigational BAF312
medicine for relapsing multiple sclerosis to 2018 from 2019.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan
Thomas)