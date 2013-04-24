Novartis names Harry Kirsch new CFO

ZURICH, April 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
named Harry Kirsch as new Chief Financial Officer to
help improve productivity as the Basel-based drugmaker looks to
grow beyond a wave of patent expiries.
Novartis said 48-year-old Kirsch, who joined the drugmaker
ten years ago having served as CFO at Proctor & Gamble's
pharmaceutical business, would replace Jon Symonds as group CFO.
Symonds, who has acted as CFO for the past four years, has
decided to step back, Novartis said.
Novartis expects 2013 to be a year of transition as it bears
the full brunt of last year's patent loss on high blood pressure
pill Diovan. It is counting on sales of new products, like
cancer drug Afinitor to fill the gap.
Core earnings per share rose 6 percent to $1.32, compared to
the average estimate of $1.30 in a Reuters poll of analysts.