Novartis CEO sees tougher U.S. drug pricing over next 3-5 years

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
ZURICH Oct 25 Novartis expects a more difficult pricing environment for drugs in the United States in the years ahead, its chief executive told a results conference call on Tuesday.
"We expect pricing to become more difficult in the U.S. over the next three to five years," Joe Jimenez said.
Both major U.S. presidential candidates have cited concern about drug pricing.
Swiss rival Roche's Chief Executive Severin Schwan had said last week he did not see a "fundamental change" in U.S. price pressure after the Nov. 8 presidential election, regardless of which candidate wins.
Jimenez also said Novartis was on track to reach $1 billion sales in biosimilars this year. He said Novartis would focus on bolt-on acquisitions and a larger deal would be considered only if it was "very attractive" to Novartis, he said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Shields)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.