Spain regulator halts sale of some Novartis flu vaccines

MADRID Oct 25 Spain joined other European
countries in halting the sale of anti-influenza vaccines made by
Swiss group Novartis, after small particles were found
in some of the injections.
Spain will halt the sale of all the Chiromas and Chiroflu
vaccines, produced by Novartis in Italy, the Spanish Medicines
and Health Products Agency (AEMPS) said in a statement on
Thursday.
Spain follows Italy, where the sale and use of four anti-flu
vaccines produced by Novartis was banned on Wednesday pending
tests for possible side effects after white floating material
was discovered in some vaccines.
"Some of the affected batches have already been sold in
Spain and other European countries, without any recorded
increase in adverse reactions," the AEMPS said in a statement.
"Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure and until there is
a full report detailing the origin and extent of the problem, we
have decided to halt all specimens of both vaccines."
Switzerland has also taken precautionary measures, while
Germany's vaccination agency said on Thursday some Novartis
vaccines should not be used and that the Swiss drugmaker had
agreed to recall them.
Novartis Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez said on Thursday he
was confident the vaccines are safe and added he did not expect
other countries to take action.
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Holmes)