Novartis digs into health tech with bet on "robotic pill"

LONDON May 27 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
is raising its bet on smart technology by
collaborating with U.S. start-up Rani Therapeutics on a "robotic
pill" for complex biotech drugs that would normally have to be
given by injection.
Rani said it would run feasibility studies over the next
18-24 months to evaluate how selected Novartis biologic
medicines can be delivered into the bloodstream using its unique
device.
The Rani capsule, which is swallowed like a conventional
pill, contains tiny needles made of sugar that are pushed into
the wall of the intestine to deliver the drug.
The U.S. company, whose backers include Google's
venture capital unit, believes its early-stage technology could
be used with insulin and a range of other injected medicines,
including treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and
multiple sclerosis.
Delivering large-molecule biologic drugs by mouth has long
been a dream for the pharmaceutical industry, since it would
increase convenience dramatically. But so far scientists have
struggled to make it work, since the medicines are normally
destroyed in the stomach.
For Novartis, the tie-up is a long-term bet on a technology
that might just transform medicine delivery several years down
the road.
The Swiss company is also participating in a fresh
fundraising round for Rani and has the right to enter into a
more extensive collaboration, or license Rani's technology for
specific uses, if early tests prove promising.
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told Reuters last
November that health tech was a growing focus for his group.
It is already involved in another high-tech pill technology
through an agreement with Proteus Digital Health to develop
tablets containing embedded microchips that can tell if patients
have taken their medication.
Last year, Novartis signed a deal with Google to develop
contact lenses to help diabetics track blood glucose levels or
restore the eye's ability to focus.
The drugmaker's interest in technology comes at a time when
tech companies are increasingly pushing from the other direction
in an effort to find new ways for patients to monitor their own
health and track chronic conditions using smart devices.
Businesses such as Apple, Samsung and
Google are all seeking health-related applications for their
wearable products.
