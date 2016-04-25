Novartis discussing Roche stake sale, but not imminent -sources

BRIEF-Thales to upgrade the Swiss Air Force master radars
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
LONDON/ZURICH, April 25 Novartis is discussing options with banks for selling its 13.5 billion Swiss franc ($13.8 billion) stake in rival Roche, though a sale is not imminent, according to two people familiar with the situation.
"Sooner or later the stake will be sold and Novartis is talking to banks about how it could be done. But nothing is imminent," one source said. He added that an order book process with selected investors would probably be the "cleanest" process.
The second source said that Novartis had shown increased interest in planning for the sale of the stake in recent weeks.
Novartis, which describes its one-third stake in Roche's voting stock as a financial investment with a strategic component, declined to comment. Roche also declined comment. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler in London and Joshia Franklin in Zurich)
* This contract, which amounts to 74 million euros ($78.90 million), will be the main order within the broader FLORAKO radars life extension project approved by the Swiss government
VIENNA, Jan 18 The Czech National Bank still believes the right time to lift its cap on the crown is the middle of the year, board member Lubomir Lizal said on Wednesday, adding that investors had overbought the currency.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Denmark's central bank proposed stricter capital rules for the country's large mortgage banks on Wednesday in an effort to reduce taxpayer losses and minimize the wider economic impact if one or more of them gets into trouble.