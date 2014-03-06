Italy prosecutors suspect market manipulation, fraud in Roche, Novartis case-sources

ROME, March 6 Italian prosecutors looking into allegations of collusion between Roche and Novartis suspect possible market manipulation and aggravated fraud, judicial sources said on Thursday.

On Wednesday prosecutors opened a file on the two Basel-based companies after the Italian competition regulator accused them of colluding to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease.

No-one is under investigation in the probe by the Rome prosecutors at this stage, the sources added.

Novartis and Roche have strongly denied the regulator's allegations and said they would appeal.

(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)