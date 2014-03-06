Italy prosecutors suspect market manipulation, fraud in Roche, Novartis case-sources

ROME, March 6 Italian prosecutors looking into
allegations of collusion between Roche and Novartis
suspect possible market manipulation and aggravated
fraud, judicial sources said on Thursday.
On Wednesday prosecutors opened a file on the two
Basel-based companies after the Italian competition regulator
accused them of colluding to try to stop cancer drug Avastin
being used to treat a serious eye disease.
No-one is under investigation in the probe by the Rome
prosecutors at this stage, the sources added.
Novartis and Roche have strongly denied the regulator's
allegations and said they would appeal.
(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)