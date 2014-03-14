Italy prosecutors open probe against Roche, Novartis executives

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
ROME, March 14 Prosecutors in Rome have opened an investigation into four executives at Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis on suspicion of fraud and manipulation of the pharmaceutical market, judicial sources said on Friday.
Earlier this month, Italy's antitrust authorities said Roche and Novartis colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin from being used to treat a serious eye disease and fined the companies 182.5 million euros ($251 million).
A Novartis spokesman had no immediate comment, while a Roche spokesman referred to the company statement issued after the antitrust ruling that called the charges "unfounded" and said it would appeal. (Reporting by Mario Sarzanini in Rome and Caroline Copely in Zurich; writing by Steve Scherer)
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
