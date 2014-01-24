Novartis exec still sees serelaxin as blockbuster after EU blow

ZURICH Jan 24 Novartis still believes
its heart failure drug serelaxin has "blockbuster" potential of
more than $1 billion in annual sales, despite a setback from the
European health regulator.
"We would expect sales to be modest initially, but then
really take off after the second clinical trial proves its
mortality benefit," the Basel-based company's pharmaceutical
head David Epstein told journalists on Friday.
Earlier, Novartis said it would ask the European health
regulator to look at serelaxin again after the body took an
unfavourable position on it.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)